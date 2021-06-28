Charlton Athletic want to sign goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton. Want ex Portsmouth keeper McGillivray as Ben Amos heads to Wigan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 27, 2021

Charlton Athletic have identified him as the ideal replacement for Wigan Athletic-bound Ben Amos.

MacGillivray, who is 28-years-old, is available for nothing with his contract at Portsmouth expiring very soon.

He has been linked with Ipswich Town, as per The News, whilst Peterborough United have also been credited with an interest, as per Hampshire Live.

MacGillivray joined Portsmouth in 2018 and made 135 appearances for them in all competitions.

However, he is not part of Danny Cowley’s plans as he gears up for his first full season at the helm.

MacGillivray started his career in non-league with spells Harrogate Railway Athletic, Stalybridge Celtic and Harrogate Town before he was snapped up by Walsall in 2014.

The stopper, who has been called up for Scotland in the past, made 19 appearances during his three seasons with the Saddlers where he was mainly used as a back-up. He then switched to Shrewsbury Town for a year before moving to Portsmouth.

MacGillivray helped Pompey get to the Play-Offs in the 2019/20 campaign but they narrowly missed out last season.



Charlton are in the hunt for some signings as they prepare for next term under Nigel Adkins and are in need of a new goalkeeper.

MacGillivray has proven himself at League One level and would be a decent addition for the Addicks.