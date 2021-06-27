Luton Town must continue their impressive summer transfer window by reuniting with Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Luton Town have enjoyed one of the Championship’s standout transfer windows so far, making a number of eye-catching acquisitions.

The arrivals of combative midfielder Allan Campbell and Morecambe star Carlos Mendes Gomes are two brilliantly shrewd bits of business. Deals for Reece Burke, Henri Lansbury, Amari’i Bell, Fred Onyedinma and Cameron Jerome are also strong signings.

However, to continue their impressive summer, the Hatters must pursue a reunion with former loan star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones previously said he would be looking to bring the midfielder back to Kenilworth Road. However, as of yet, nothing has materialised.

The former Blackpool loan man made a good impression in his stint with the Hatters.

Across all competitions, the Leicester City man chipped in with three goals and six assists in 39 Championship outings, featuring in central midfield and defensive midfield.

Despite the arrivals of midfielders Campbell and Lansbury, Luton may still need another new man in the middle. Ryan Tunnicliffe and George Moncur have both departed, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is still yet to commit to a new deal.

Heading into next season, Leicester’s stance over Dewsbury-Hall’s immediate future remains to be seen.

The Foxes will be assessing the 22-year-old before making a decision on his transfer fate, so Luton should be eagerly awaiting an update before moving for a reunion.