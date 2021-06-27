Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal for Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, TWTD has claimed.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is on the hunt for a new man in between the sticks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

A host of shot-stoppers have been linked with moves to Portman Road. Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Charlton Athletic man Ben Amos and Benjamin Siegrist of Dundee United have all been mentioned as targets.

Now, however, it is being claimed that the Tractor Boys are nearing a deal for Salford City star Vaclav Hladky.

TWTD states that the League One side are nearing a deal for the Czech shot-stopper.

Hladky enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign with Salford last season, earning a spot in the League Two Team of the Season. Given his clean sheet record, it’s clear to see why.

The 30-year-old kept a thoroughly impressive 22 clean sheets across all competitions last season, starring for the Ammies. He held down a starting role despite changes in management, playing 51 times.

With a move to Ipswich reportedly close, it will awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

Prior to moving to the Peninsula Stadium last summer, Hladky had spent a year-and-a-half on the books with St. Mirren. He managed 17 clean sheets in 53 games before his departure.

Before moving to the UK, the goalkeeper spent his entire career in his home nation. He endured spells with Czech clubs Slovan Liberec and Zbrojovka Brno.