Crewe Alexandra and Tranmere Rovers are both interested in signing free agent left-back Joe Maguire, Sky Sports has claimed (17:17, 27.06.21).

The 25-year-old defender is available on a free transfer after being released by Accrington Stanley earlier this summer.

John Coleman opted against offering Maguire a new deal, bringing an end to his two-year stint with the club and opening the door for him to join a new side on a free transfer.

Now, it has been claimed that two EFL sides are battling for his signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

League One outfit Crewe Alexandra and League Two side Tranmere Rovers are both eyeing a deal for Maguire, Sky Sports has said.

The Railwaymen are in the market for a new left-back this summer. Star man Harry Pickering’s time at Gresty Road has come to an end and David Artell will be determined to find a worthy replacement.

As for Tranmere, the returning Micky Mellon will be looking to make his mark on the squad at Prenton Park this summer as he looks to turn them into promotion contenders once again.

With both sides reportedly in talks with Maguire, it will be interesting to see how the battle pans out.

Much of Maguire’s game time while on the books at Liverpool came for their U23s. He played 55 times for the youth side while picking up one senior appearance before his departure in 2017.

Over the course of his career, the Manchester-born defender has spent time on the books with Leyton Orient (loan), Fleetwood Town, Crawley Town (loan) and, most recently, Accrington.