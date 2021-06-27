Eric Lichaj, formerly of Nottingham Forest and Hull City, is attracting League One and League Two transfer interest, as per reporter Alan Nixon.

Eric Lichaj. Ex Villa and Forest defender. Good pro. On a free after a spell in Turkey. League One and Two interest. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 27, 2021

Eric Lichaj swapped England for Turkey last year, bringing his lengthy stay in the EFL to an end.

However, after a brief stint with Fatih Karamguruk, the American defender is without a club. The door has opened for him to hunt for a new club as a free agent, with a bargain deal on the cards for any clubs keen.

Now, it has been claimed that Lichaj has suitors in the EFL who could look to bring him back to England.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has stated that clubs from League One and League Two are interested in snapping up the 32-year-old defender this summer.

Lichaj has a vast amount of experience in the Championship, also notching up 32 appearances in the Premier League.

After making his way into the Aston Villa first-team, Nottingham Forest moved to snap up Lichaj in 2013. He would go on to spend the next five years at the City Ground, playing a hefty 190 times for the club. In the process, he chipped in with six goals and seven assists.

After his time with Forest came to an end, Hull City moved to snap up the Illinois-born defender.

With the Tigers, Lichaj featured 70 times in two years, providing three assists.

After a short stint in Turkey, it will be interesting to see if any League One or League Two clubs can strike a deal to bring the right-back in ahead of next season.