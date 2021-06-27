Portsmouth secured the signing of Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe earlier today and manager Danny Cowley has spoken out about the recent acquisition to the club’s official website.

Portsmouth had been competing with both Barnsley and Hull City for the player’s signature this summer, but Tunnicliffe instead opted to drop down to League One instead of choosing to stay in the Championship with either of the aforementioned interested duo.

Danny Cowley’s side narrowly missed out on the top six last time, finishing just two points behind Oxford United in sixth. Next season they will be looking to jump up into the play-off spots at the very least.

In order to achieve this feat, Cowley is looking to the transfer market to bolster his squad and the acquisition of Tunnicliffe shows real intent.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the player’s unveiling, he spoke about fighting off the opposition and what qualities he can bring to the team.

“He’s an attacking, technical midfielder who plays with his head up, has fantastic penetration and is really progressive with his passing,” he said.

“There’s the ability to play clever reverse and slide-rule balls, so I’m sure our attackers will benefit from his vision.

“We see real grit, determination and dynamism in him. He’s incredibly athletic and also deceptively quick.

“We’ve had fight off Championship clubs, but he really brought into the project that we have here at Pompey.

“He is certainly someone who we feel can help when we’re trying to break sides down and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

The 28-year-old came through the academy system at Manchester United and played twice in the first-team. He enjoyed successful spells away from Old Trafford with Peterborough United, Barnsley, and Ipswich Town before making a permanent switch to Fulham.

He played 59 times for the Cottagers in three years, but was also subject to loan moves away from Craven Cottage too. He was shipped out on a temporary basis to Wigan Athletic on two occasions and Blackburn Rovers. He then signed for Millwall in 2017 before moving to Luton two years later.