Ipswich Town are not in talks over a deal for Crewe Alexandra attacker Owen Dale, the East Anglian Daily Times reports.

Ipswich Town are said to be among the sides eyeing up a move for Crewe Alexandra star Owen Dale this summer.

The young forward has attracted plenty of interest in recent months, with The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61) most recently crediting Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers with interest in Dale.

Amid fresh claims the Tractor Boys are in talks over a deal for the striker, the East Anglian Daily Times has moved to reveal the club’s stance.

The report states that talks are not taking place over a deal for the sought-after attacker

Valued at £1m by Crewe Alexandra, Dale is likely to attract plenty of interest this summer. The 22-year-old attacker managed 12 goals and three assists in 48 games last season, starring for David Artell’s side.

Back in April, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End were all said keen on the Warrington-born attacker.

With interest growing, it will be interesting to see if Dale is still with the Railwaymen come the start of next season.

Since making his way through Crewe’s highly-regarded youth academy, Dale has gone on to play 106 times.

He mainly operates on the right-wing, but the promising attacker can also play on the opposite side as well as through the middle as a centre-forward.