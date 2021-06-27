Sheffield Wednesday were up against it all last season and fighting a relegation battle from the off.

Sheffield Wednesday fans knew it would be a hard campaign – one they started with a -12 points deduction. That was halved on appeal but was still not enough.

The Owls went down in a scrambled 3-3 last-day draw with fellow relegation battlers Derby County. Once relegation was confirmed, it has been departures from Hillsborough that have hit the headlines.

10 players were released when Wednesday issued their retained list and the Owls have made no signings, yet. However, the exodus of players might not have stopped just yet.

Another one could be about to join the mini-exodus from S6 in Josh Windass. Windass is a wanted man with Yorkshire Live commenting only three days ago that the Owls had rejected a second Millwall bid.

This rejection said Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson came with a ‘hands-off’ warning that Windass “is not for sale this summer.”

Yet, earlier today Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21, pg. 61) wrote that the opposite was true – Sheffield Wednesday had placed a price on Windass’ head.

Well, not Sheffield Wednesday exactly but Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri. Still, he that pays the piper calls the tune. It is Chansiri’s club, backed by his money so he has a right of sorts to set values.

Comment: Windass for £5million – and serious too

But £5million? Really! He’s good is Josh Windass but you’d have to question just whether he’s £5million good. Millwall certainly didn’t think so when they bid for him.

Yorkshire Live’s Howson said that the Lions opening of two bids was just £400,000. Millwall improved that to a six-figure bid but they were knocked back again.

He had a good campaign last time out did the Hull-born Windass. He scored nine goals and added six assists from 41 Championship outings. Last season’s output was a large part of his 13 goals and six assists for the Owls since arriving from Wigan in September 2020.

Dejphon Chansiri certainly thinks that he is a good enough player to justify a £5million price tag. One thing’s for sure – there won’t be a lot of takers at that high a fee.

£5million? That’s a shade on the high side of ridiculous is that.