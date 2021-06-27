Nottingham Forest are not looking to sell in-demand defender Jordan Gabriel this summer, according to the Nottingham Post.

Nottingham Forest are hoping to improve on last year’s disappointing 17th placed finish in the Championship table. They will feel they deserve to be challenging further up the table and manager Chris Hughton will be doing everything in his power to help them achieve that feat.

Although they will be looking to the transfer window to bring in new recruits, Hughton will also have a tough time on his hands keeping hold of players who are in-demand.

One such player is defender Jordan Gabriel, who has been attracting attention from Championship new boys Blackpool, as well as League One side Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackpool as they secured promotion through the third tier play-offs. After impressing in his spell at Bloomfield Road, the Tangerines are keen to bring the youngster back on a permanent basis this summer. He played 27 times for Blackpool last season, scoring once.

He has played three times in the Nottingham Forest first-team since making his debut back in 2019 and it is believed he will be given a chance to impress Hughton in pre-season next month before any decision is made on his immediate future.

Forest are short of right-backs at present and Gabriel could present them with a long-term solution to their problem. Cyrus Christie was the first choice in that position last year but has rejoined parent club Fulham, whereas Carl Jenkinson will be expected to move on in the coming weeks.