Portsmouth are “getting closer” to the signing of Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Portsmouth are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with last season’s number one shot-stopper Craig MacGillivray departing for nothing at the end of his contract.

Manchester City prodigy Gavin Bazunu, who spent last season with Rochdale, is said to be a loan target for Pompey.

Earlier this week, it was said that the decision is now down to his parent club. Now, a fresh and encouraging update has emerged on the League One side’s rumoured pursuit of the goalkeeper.

Alan Nixon, reporter for The Sun, has stated Bazunu’s temporary move to Fratton Park is “getting closer”.

The young goalkeeper looks poised for another loan move away from the Etihad Stadium after a stint with Rochdale last season. In his time with Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, the Irishman managed to keep five clean sheets in 32 outings.

Prior to the 2020/21 campaign, much of the 19-year-old’s game time has come with Manchester City’s youth set-up. Bazunu has played 14 times for the club’s U23s and eight times for the U18s.

Bazunu has been with Manchester City since 2019 when he joined from Irish side Shamrock Rovers.

Despite being only 16 at the time, he left Shamrock having made six senior appearances for the club. In the process, he helped keep an impressive four clean sheets.