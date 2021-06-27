Barnsley and Hull City were previously credited with an interest in Luton Town man Ryan Tunnicliffe, but the midfielder has now completed a move to Portsmouth, the club have confirmed.

Barnsley narrowly missed out on promotion last season, finishing in fifth position in the Championship table and falling at the play-off semi-final hurdle.

Next season they will be looking to go one better and gain promotion to the Premier League. In order to do that they are looking to bolster their ranks and sign some fresh faces to improve their chances and resultantly their squad.

Hull City on the other hand gained promotion to the second tier from League One and will be looking to retain their Championship status next season at the very least.

Both clubs identified Luton Town’s Ryan Tunnicliffe as a potential new recruit. The midfielder’s contract at Kenilworth Road expires at the end of this month and he will be free to join a club of his choosing.

But it is bad news for both Barnsley and Hull supporters with Tunnicliffe opting to drop down a division having signed for Portsmouth. He has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, although there is an option in his contract for that to be extended by a further year.

The 28-year-old came through the academy system at Manchester United and played twice in the first-team. He enjoyed successful spells away from Old Trafford with Peterborough United, Barnsley, and Ipswich Town before making a permanent switch to Fulham.

He played 59 times for the Cottagers in three years, but was also subject to loan moves away from Craven Cottage too. He was shipped out on a temporary basis to Wigan Athletic on two occasions and Blackburn Rovers. He then signed for Millwall in 2017 before moving to Luton two years later.