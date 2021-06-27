Sunderland will look to “firm up” their interest in Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith next week, the Northern Echo has claimed.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is looking to bolster his ranks this summer after the Black Cats suffered play-off heartbreak once again.

As of yet, the League One side have not made a signing this summer. However, the club have identified some potential targets, including Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

Sunderland were said keen on the Northern Irishman earlier this week and now, an update on their rumoured interest has emerged.

As per a report from the Northern Echo, the Black Cats will “firm up” their interest in Galbraith next week.

Sunderland are said to have made Manchester United aware of their interest in the 20-year-old. The League One side are not the only club looking at a potential deal for Galbraith though.

The report adds that some of their fellow League One sides are also keen on the youngster, while Championship clubs are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

With plenty of options available to Galbraith, including a move to the Stadium of Light, it will be interesting to see how his summer pans out.

The Red Devils are determined to give Galbraith some senior game time next season.

Regardless of whether it’s in the second or third-tier, the Premier League side’s priority is securing a loan for the academy graduate where he can pick up first-team experience.

Galbraith has thoroughly impressed when making his way through their U18s and U23s ranks. The defensive midfielder, who can also play further forward if needs be, has made one senior Man Utd appearance so far.