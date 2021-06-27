Peterborough United have signed recently released Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Peterborough United are preparing for life in the Championship for the first time since 2013 when they were relegated in 22nd position. Manager Darren Ferguson is looking to bolster his squad for the up and coming season in a bid to finish as high as possible in the standings.

With that in mind, the Posh have added David Cornell to their ranks, with the goalkeeper having signed on a free transfer. However, no details of the length of the deal have been revealed as of yet.

The 30-year-old only signed for Ipswich last summer from Northampton Town. He played 15 games in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, keeping four clean sheets during that period.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent at Portman Road after manager Paul Cook informed the player that he was not in his plans for the foreseeable future.

Christy Pym and Cornell will battle it out for the number one spot between the sticks at Peterborough. Pym is expected to keep his place for their Championship campaign next time out and for Cornell to provide back-up.

But with pre-season proceedings set to get underway next month Ferguson is likely to give both Pym and new signing Cornell changes to impress in a bid to make the number one shirt their own.

Peterborough get their season underway in the second tier away at Luton Town in two months time on August 7th.