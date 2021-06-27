Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is poised to complete a move to League Two side Leyton Orient, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has wasted no time in revamping his squad at Portman Road this summer.

A host of players were not handed new deals at the end of the season, while the likes of Andre Dozzell, Jack Lankester and Oli Hawkins have all been sold.

Now, it is being claimed another player is set to depart, with Aaron Drinan nearing a move away.

Leyton Orient are set to secure the striker’s signature, the East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

Drinan is entering the final year of his contract with the Tractor Boys and rather than leave for nothing at the end of the 2021/22 season, the club will let him depart this summer.

The O’s are undergoing a revamp of their own, with new manager Kenny Jackett looking to shape his squad. So far, the League Two side have made four signings, bringing in Connor Wood, Omar Beckles, Paul Smyth and Darren Pratley.

With Drinan reportedly set to become arrival number five, the report states they can expect confirmation within the next few days.

Much of Drinan’s time with Ipswich Town has been spent out on loan. The 23-year-old has endured stints with Sutton United, Waterford, GAIS Goteborg and Ayr United.

The Irishman has made 24 senior appearances for Ipswich, netting only one goal and providing one assist.