Hartlepool United ‘look likely’ to sign goalkeeper Trevor Carson from Motherwell, reports The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Carson, 33, previously spent two seasons with Hartlepool from 2015 to 2017. He left for Motherwell ahead of the 2017/18 season but now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Hartlepool are looking ‘likely’ to re-sign the Northern Irishman who’s willing to return to the club.

Previously of the likes of Lincoln City, Brentford, Bury, Portsmouth and Cheltenham, Carson has spent three seasons at Motherwell and racked up 57 league appearances for the club including 12 in the Scottish Premiership campaign just gone.

Hartlepool meanwhile secured their return to the Football League after beating Torquay United in the National League play-off final earlier this month.

Dave Challinor has been at the helm since 2019 and has only overseen 72 games in charge of the club, but the former Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and Bury defender has pulled off an incredible achievement in getting his side back into the Football League.

He’d previously spent several years with AFC Fylde where he racked up and impressive 415 games as manager, taking them from the Northern Premier Division One into the National League.

Now though he faces a new challenge in maintaining Hartlepool’s Football League status and the acquisition of an experience shot-stopper like Carson will only help bolster their survival credentials going into the 2021/22 campaign.