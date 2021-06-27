Bradford City have ‘agreed’ to sign Torquay United’s Ben Whitfield, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Bradford City are set to sign Whitfield, 25, from Torquay United this summer, after the club lost out in the National League play-off final to Hartlepool.

The midfielder has been linked with both Exeter City and Swindon Town but a source has exclusively revealed to The72 that Whitfield is close to signing for Bradford City.

Whitfield was on the Bantams’ books as a youngster and has since represented the likes of Kidderminster, Yeovil Town, Port Vale and Torquay, where he’s spent the last two seasons.

For the south coast club, Whitfield has made 55 league appearances in the past two seasons and scored 11 goals from midfield.

Now though he looks set to join League Two side Bradford City who finished in 15th-place of the table after a turbulent season last time round.