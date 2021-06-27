Middlesbrough are looking to secure an ambitious permanent transfer for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, according to Chronicle Live.

Middlesbrough allowed both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to depart the club at the end of their contracts, meaning they are looking to sign replacements this summer.

They currently have just one senior striker at the club in Chuba Akpom, although the former Arsenal youngster has been told to find a new club in the coming months prior to the commencement of the season.

Maja is reportedly on Middlesbrough’s radar and could look to pursue a deal to bring the Nigerian international to the Riverside.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan in the Premier League with Fulham, although the Cottagers turned down the chance to turn his loan into a permanent deal after they baulked at the £9 million asking price. He scored three goals in 10 appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

His move to Bordeaux hasn’t gone to plan, having played just 49 times in two years after making the switch from Middlesbrough’s local rivals Sunderland. During that time he has scored 11 times but is now looking for regular playing time, potentially back in England.

The report states that if Middlesbrough were to move for Maja, Bordeaux would need to drop their asking price of £9 million.

Boro boss Neil Warnock is a big admirer of the 22-year-old with the veteran having attempted to sign Maja when he was in charge of Cardiff City, although nothing came to fruition. With his chairman’s backing, he will be hoping he is more successful this time around.