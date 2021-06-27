Liverpool are in talks over a deal to sell Blackpool and Charlton Athletic target Liam Millar to FC Basel, The Athletic has claimed.

Liam Millar has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

Following his stint on loan with Charlton Athletic, the young forward has been linked with a return to The Valley. Not only that but Championship new boys Blackpool have also been said keen on a deal.

However, the duo appear to have been dealt a hefty blow in their efforts to recruit Millar ahead of next season.

The Athletic has revealed that Liverpool in talks with Swiss side FC Basel over a potential permanent departure for the Canadian attacker.

The clubs are said to be discussing a possible move, with Basel leading the race for the £2m-rated forward.

21-year-old Millar isn’t only attracting interest from Blackpool, Charlton and Basel. MLS outfit New York Red Bulls and Danish side Odense Boldklub are also said to be keeping tabs on Millar’s situation ahead of next season.

With plenty of options available to him, it will be interesting to see where the left-winger is plying his trade next season.

Millar mainly plays on the left-wing but can play anywhere across the front three.

He enjoyed a decent stint on loan with the Addicks in the second half of last season. The Liverpool youngster netted three goals and laid on six assists for the League One side before returning to Anfield.