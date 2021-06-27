Cardiff City are set to sign Wolves youngster Ryan Giles on loan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as per Football Insider.

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy is looking to bolster his ranks this summer after a promotion push fell by the wayside last season.

So far, the Bluebirds have brought in three new players. Striker James Collins, midfielder Ryan Wintle and centre-back Mark McGuinness have all made moves to the Cardiff City Stadium this summer.

Now, it has been claimed that the closing in on signing number four.

As per Football Insider, Cardiff City have agreed a deal to bring left-sided player Ryan Giles in on loan next season.

Giles, who spent time on loan with Coventry City and Rotherham United last season, is reportedly set for another stint in the Championship. The Wolves youngster has picked up the vast majority of his senior experience out on loan, also spending time with Shrewsbury Town.

Last season, the 21-year-old notched up 44 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he chipped in with two goals and one assist.

With another stint in the Championship beckoning, it will be interesting to see how Giles fares should his move to Cardiff City go through.

Able to feature at left-midfield, left-back and further forward on the left-wing, the Telford-born youngster looks to be a promising talent for the future.

The former England youth international has made one senior appearance for parent club Wolves. Much of his time on the books at Molineux has been spent on out on loan or playing for the U23s side, who he has played for on 22 occasions.