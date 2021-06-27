Bristol City had previously held talks with Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas. However, as reported by The Scottish Sun, Italian Serie B side Brescia are now ‘set to sign’ the defender.

Bristol City were leading the chase to sign the in-demand Douglas, who was also interesting both Celtic and Premiership champions Rangers in his native Scotland.

The 31-year-old is set to leave Elland Road this summer as he is seen as surplus to requirements by manager Marcelo Bielsa. He spent last season out on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and it is still a possibility he will return to the English second tier.

But Bristol City who had been in pole position now have found their chances of landing Douglas in jeopardy, with Serie B side Brescia having offered him a contract, with the report going on to say that the player is ‘set to sign’ in the coming weeks.

The one-time Scotland international has had spells abroad in the past. After coming through the academy at Queens Park he moved to Dundee United before making the switch to the continent with both Polish giants Lech Poznan in 2013 until 2016 and then onto Turkish side Konyaspor in the 2016/17 campaign.

He then returned to the UK with Wolves, where he won the Championship trophy, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists from left-back. His stock soon rose and a move to Leeds United materialised the following summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million.