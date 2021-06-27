Bournemouth were the only one of the three 2019/20 relegated sides to not gain their place back in the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth will instead be facing a second, successive Championship campaign starting in August. They will be looking to get themselves back into English football’s top-tier competition.

Before that happens, it will be a summer of restructuring ahead. That restructuring will come both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, Bournemouth will likely use the current transfer window to shuffle around their squad. Players will leave the south coast club and others will join.

Away from the playing side, there will be changes behind the scenes. Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate has long been said to be leaving – his replacement being current Fulham boss Scott Parker according to sources such as the Evening Standard.

That Woodgate/Bournemouth and Parker/Fulham saga has been in the news a while – the noise still bubbling at times.

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam tweeted an update earlier that seems to suggest movement on the issue:

Latest #afcb news: Jonathan Woodgate has been told his contract at the club will not be renewed. His current deal ends on Weds. Scott Parker & Fulham are finalising the mutual termination of his contract, expected to be done within the next 48 hours. Pre-season starts Tuesday. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) June 27, 2021

According to McAdam (above), Bournemouth boss Woodgate now knows his fate – that he will not be kept on at the Vitality Stadium.

Additional to that, he reports that Fulham and Scott Parker are nearing their own decision. This should be finalised in the next couple of days.

The stars aligning on these two decisions should see Bournemouth’s soon-to-be-vacant position filled by a released Parker. That is if prior, widespread interest is true.

The Evening Standard’s Jack Rosser did say in his above article that Bournemouth were “keen to confirm Scott Parker as their new manager by this weekend.”

However, McAdam’s tweet would suggest that the Cherries will need to put such an announcement on hold. This is at least for the next two days or so.

Whichever way this is looked at, it seems to be all change for both Bournemouth and Fulham on the head coach front.