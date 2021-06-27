West Brom came back down to the Championship with a bump after an underwhelming Premier League campaign last season.

West Brom had gone up the season before with some aplomb. They were a swashbuckling side at times. However, that didn’t translate to the Premier League.

As well as relegation, the Baggies burned through two managers. Slaven Bilic was sacked mid-season and his replacement Sam Allardyce announced his intention to leave as relegation loomed.

That left the Hawthorns outfit with a hole to fill and they have done so by snapping up ex-Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael. To achieve that, West Brom had to pay £2million to buy out Ismael’s contract with the Tykes.

The playing squad also needs additions and tweaking as they look to adjust back to the Championship. Ismael is linked with a return to Barnsley for one player – his former captain at Oakwell in Alex Mowatt.

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley writes that West Brom is interested in landing Mowatt who scored eight goals and provided seven assists for Barnsley last season.

Despite not being the only side interested in the Tykes captain, Madeley does say that they “are believed to be favourites.”

This ‘interest’ is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon touches upon in the following tweet this morning:

West Brom. Keen on Kean Bryan at Sheff U. Free agent. Good addition to back line options. Also Mowatt thing live. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 27, 2021

Mowatt interest – it’s easy to see why

Nixon saying that the “Mowatt thing [is] live” adds a degree of credence to Madeley’s story from earlier this week. Bearing in mind the sort of player that Mowatt is, it is easy to see why West Brom would maintain their interest.

In a good Barnsley side last season, Alex Mowatt was one of those players who stood out. In a side with the calibre of players such as West Brom have, Mowatt would slot in perfectly.

Barnsley is in a somewhat precarious position. Mowatt has just three days left on his current deal before it runs out. The sort of player that he is will mean that he will not stay a free agent for long.