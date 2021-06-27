Tom King left Newport County at the tart of the following and is now in talks with Scottish outfit Motherwell, with Bristol Rovers also interested in the Welsh international.

The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61) reports that King, 26, is in talks with Motherwell over a potential summer move following his departure from League Two side Newport County.

King was in the headlines at the start of the year after he set the Guinness World Record for the longest goal scored in a compeitive football match, after he scored from a goal-kick v Cheltenham Town.

Formerly of the likes of Millwall, Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon, King featured just 12 times in League Two last season for Newport who made it all the way to the pay-off final, only to be beaten 1-0 by Morecambe.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes that King could head for Motherwell but that Bristol Rovers are also interested in a summer move for King.

joey Barton’s side will be playing Newport in League Two next season after being relegated from League One.

Thoughts?

King is a player with a decent bit of experience in the Football League. A move to Motherwell would be a new and exciting challenge for the shot-stopper but it remains to be seen whether he’d prefer to remain in England.

Bristol Rovers is another exciting opportunity and a chance for King to remain in the Football League – it’ll be interesting to see where his future lies after his Newport exit.