Blackpool are hoping to sign Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel in a ‘bargain deal’ this summer, with Portsmouth also keen.

The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61) reports that Championship newcomers Blackpool are ‘hoping to sign’ Gabriel, 22, this summer from Nottingham Forest.

Alan Nixon writes how the League One play-off winners are eyeing a ‘bargain deal’ for Gabriel who spent time on loan at the club last season, but that Neil Critchley’s side will face competition from Portsmouth for the signing.

Gabriel is a product of the Forest youth academy. He spent time out on loan previously with Scunthorpe United but prevailed with Blackpool in League One last season, featuring 29 times in the league.

Forest meanwhile slumped to a 17th-place finish in the Championship under Chris Hughton, who ultimately steered the club away from relegation but didn’t pull off any shocks during his first half-season in charge.

Thoughts?

Gabriel proved a useful player for Blackpool last season and they’d no doubt prove an attractive destination for Gabriel, with Championship football likely more available there than at the City Ground.

He played a back-up role though and so an offer from Portsmouth, should Danny Cowley be able to guarantee more starting time, could be an equally attractive offer.

There’s plenty for the youngster to think about and Forest could yet look to keep hold of him going into the 2021/22 season, with some defensive departures expected at the club this summer.

Either way, Gabriel is not short of offers, and his next move should be taken with caution.