Sheffield Wednesday were relegation fodder pretty much all of last season. A six-point deduction didn’t exactly help the Owls cause.

Sheffield Wednesday fans had already prepared themselves for the worst. That preparation proved wise – the South Yorkshire side’s relegation confirmed on the last day of the season.

Now, boss Darren Moore is faced with having to readjust and rebuild the Owls. He has a depleted squad that has had its legs pulled out from underneath it. Ten players were released by the Owls in the summer.

However, Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson writes that Wednesday are “tracking” Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing as they look to make their first signing of the summer.

Wing joined Boro in July 2017 from local amateur side Shildon AFC after scoring 37 goals in the Northern League. He has gone on to claim a first-team spot at The Riverside.

Last season he rotated between the bench and the pitch in making 12 appearances (one goal) for Boro. He then signed on a loan deal with South Yorkshire side Rotherham United.

Despite impressing for the Millers, he couldn’t stop them from suffering relegation from the Sky Bet Championship. Across his loan, Wing made 20 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Yorkshire Live’s Howson adds that Owls boss Darren Moore is “desperate to bring in reinforcements” to Hillsborough. He goes on to add that Wing is “a potential transfer target.”

However, he warns that it is not interest that is cut and dried. Howson adds that Hull CIty and Peterborough United are thought to be “big admirers” of Wing. Loan side Rotherham are also though “keen on bringing him back for another spell” as they fight a League One campaign next season.

Wing to Wednesday – Thoughts

Facing what many think will be a difficult campaign next season, Sheffield Wednesday need all hands on deck. They need to start bringing players in ready for the fight.

Lewis Wing has the calibre for such a battle. He’d be the type of player that would certainly be a welcome addition to the Owls ranks. He would add quality to Darren Moore’s midfield.

With other sides mentioned as holding an interest, the Hillsborough outfit will need to move fast. They have made no signings yet but landing Wing would be a great way to start their summer business.