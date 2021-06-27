Burnley’s Adam Phillips is wanted by League One sides Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Phillips, 23, spent last season on loan with Accrington Stanley in League One.

Formerly a youngster on the books at Liverpool, Phillips made 22 League One appearances for Accrington last season before returning to Turf Moor.

Now though, Accrington are keen on a return for the midfielder but their League One counterparts Fleetwood Town are also interested in a summer move.

Alan Nixon writes how both sides are vying for Phillips but it’s unclear whether it’d be on a permanent basis of a temporary one.

John Coleman’s Accrington Stanley side proved a force in League One last season. They were dark horses for a top-six spot at one point but some indifferent results beyond New Year saw them place in 11th, whilst Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood Town finished in 15th.

They had a turbulent season which saw Joey Barton depart, amid a rumoured spat with former Town striker Ched Evans who’s since moved to Preston North End.

Both sides will want improved 2021/22 seasons but both need to do a lot of work in the transfer market this summer to make that happen.

When it comes to Phillips, Accrington will obviously have the upper-hand given the fact that they brought him in on loan last season but Fleetwood would be another attractive option, and so it could come down to who offers Burnley the best deal.