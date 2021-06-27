Swindon Town ‘fancy’ Newport County boss Michael Flynn, after seeing John McGreal leave the club this week, reports The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Swindon Town finished 23 in League One last season and will be joining Newport County in League One next time round.

Flynn guided his side top a top-six finish and would take Newport to Wembley, losing out in the play-off final to Morecambe.

Now though, Flynn is being targeted by Swindon Town who recently saw manager John McGreal depart after just a month at the helm, with his no.2 Rene Gilmartin also departing.

Paul Jewell, Swindon Town’s director of football is also leaving the club with former chief scout Ben Chorley set to return to his former position.

Flynn has been in charge of Newport since 2017. He represented the club as a player on four separate occasions and as a manager, he’s so far overseen 238 games in charge and has a win percentage of 40.8%.

The Welshman has made League Two contenders out of his Newport side but after so long in charge, and having come so close last time round but ultimately failing, he could be tempted by a new challenge.

Whether Swindon is an attractive option though remains to be seen – the club are in turmoil right now and could find themselves spiralling down the Football League should the ship not be steadied soon.