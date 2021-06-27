Sheffield Wednesday have ‘shocked’ their players by booking a luxury Wales hotel for their upcoming pre-season tour, claims a report in The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that the Sheffield Wednesday officials have shocked their playing staff by booking them into a ‘luxury’ Welsh hotel for their pre-season tour this summer.

The club are reportedly paying a ‘large six-figure sum’ for a stay at the Celtic Manor, amid ongoing reports about unpaid wages at the club.

Previous reports suggested that some Sheffield Wednesday players were ready to ‘quit’ to the club as wages continued to go unpaid, with Sky Sports having reported that the PFA were ‘in contact’ with the Owls and with the EFL regarding the issue.

In last weekend’s The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65), Nixon wrote that some of the Owls players had been paid part of their wages but that large sums were still overdue.