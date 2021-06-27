Portsmouth will move for Crewe Alexandra’s Owen Dale if Ronan Curtis is moved on this summer – Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers are also interested in the Crewe man, as per The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Dale, 22, is being lined up by Portsmouth as a potential replacement for in-demand winger Curtis.

The Republic of Ireland man is being linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and more and Pompey boss Danny Cowley reckons Dale is a ready-made replacement.

Though his side face competition from fellow League One rivals Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers who are both ‘keen’ on the Englishman, as per Alan Nixon.

But Crewe, last season’s 12th-place side in League One, are asking for £1million for Dale this summer and Cowley is reported to be needing a ‘cash injection’ to make the move happen.

Thoughts?

Dale proved a prolific name in League One last season. He actually scored more than Curtis did in the league with 11 goals to his name, and two assists to add to that as well.

At 22-years-old he’s prospect and for Portsmouth he could be the perfect replacement for Curtis should he be moving on this summer, which looks to be a real possibility.

Pompey will want to claim as much money from Curtis potential exit as they can but Cowley will want proceedings done quickly so that he can start to settle his squad in time for a promotion push in League One next season.