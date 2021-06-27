West Brom’s new boss Valerien Ismael ‘plans to land’ Sheffield United’s Kean Bryan this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Bryan, 24, is out of contract next week at Sheffield United.

The Blades are hoping to secure his future beyond that point though, with a host of teams having been linked including Swansea City and Fulham – West Brom have been previously linked and now Alan Nixon writes that the Baggies’ new boss Ismael is ‘eager to bolster his squad on a budget’, and that Bryan is a target of the Frenchman’s.

Bryan made 13 Premier League appearances last season in what was his breakthrough campaign at Bramall Lane after some years of disappointing loan spells and injuries.

He’s currently deciding where his future lies but has plenty of interest as he nears the end of his contract, and a switch to The Hawthorns could be an attractive option for him.