Hull City, Stoke City and Swansea City are all interested in signing St Johnstone’s Alistair McCann this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

McCann, 21, is being targeted by Championship sides Hull City, Stoke City and Swansea City going into this summer.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that St Johnston want £1million for the Northern Ireland midfielder and that Stoke are ‘trying to raise the cash’, whilst Hull and Swansea are also interested.

Stoke recently sold Nathan Collins to Burnley in a deal throughout to be worth around £12million, having since brought in Ben Wilmot from Watford on a permanent deal.

McCann has recently been away with Northern Ireland on international duty but capped a stellar season with St Johnstone last time round, featuring 34 times in the league and grabbing two goals and two assists.