Brentford have joined Burnley in the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, reports The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Worrall, 24, has been linked with a Premier League move throughout the past 12 months.

Burnley are long-term admirers of the Englishman who’s also been closely linked with West Ham in recent months but now, Championship play-off winners Brentford are said to be readying a move for the defender.

Previous reports have valued Worrall at upwards of £10million and Alan Nixon writes in his reports in The Sun on Sunday that Worrall ‘can leave at the right price’, going on to mention how Burnley are keen but unwilling to enter into an ‘auction’.

Thomas Frank’s side missed out on a top-two spot and subjected themselves to yet another play-off bout, reaching the final at Wembley for a second season-in-a-row.

They beat Swansea City in the final to secure their spot in next season’s Premier League whilst Forest finished in a miserable 17th-place of the Championship.