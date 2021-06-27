Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri wants £5million for Josh Windass this summer – the striker has been linked with a host of Championship teams.

Windass, 27, is attracting a lot of Championship interest this summer. It comes after Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation into League One and now Windass – who is contracted at Hillsborough until 2022 – has been linked with a number of Championship clubs including Millwall, Birmingham City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke City and Preston North End.

But Owls owner Chansiri wants £5million for Windass (The Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21, pg. 61), after knocking back two bids from Gary Rowett’s Millwall side.

The report reiterates the interest from both Birmingham City and Millwall but offers no indication as to whether any of the linked clubs are willing to meet that valuation.