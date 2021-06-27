Barnsley had a resurgence under former manager Valerian Ismael which turned the Tykes into a near promotion side. It also made them a viable option for any new manager.

Barnsley under Ismael turned a near relegation in 2019/20 into a glorious charge into the play-offs last season.

The South Yorkshire outfit will need to put this aspect of them being a ‘viable option’ into gear as they lost Valerian Ismael to West Brom earlier this week.

However, Barnsley are well advanced on that path with their pursuit of TSV Hartberg boss Markus Schopp. The Austrian’s arrival at Oakwell is said to be imminent.

Austrian source Kleine Zeitung said that Hartberg “will in all probability lose” Schopp. They say he is “expected to sign” for Barnlsey “in the next few days.”

47-year-old Schopp has been at Hartberg since July 2018, managing them for 108 games including 102 in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The Mail Online’s Simon Jones and Alex Bowmer agree that the arrival of Schopp at Oakwell is imminent. They say that the Tykes “are poised to appoint” the Austrian.

As Barnsley manoeuvre for Schopp, the Mail Online’s Jones and Bowmer add an interesting snippet. That snippet is that the Hartberg boss can be snapped up on a low release clause of just £300,000.

Barnsley can easily afford that clause what with the £2million that it cost West Brom to prise Valerian Ismael from his contract with the Tykes.

Between what The Mail Online and Kleine Zeitung say, it appears that Barnsley could get their man sooner rather than later. For the Tykes, sooner would be better.

The current transfer window is in its infancy. The South Yorkshire outfit will want their next boss in place as quickly as possible. New bosses bring new ideas and these usually take time to get bedded in.

A new man through the door will also need time to take stock of his available squad before sizing up the transfer window.