Sheffield United are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Sydie Peck on a permanent transfer, according to Arsenal youth reporter Jeorge Bird.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship following two years in the Premier League. They were ultimately relegated from the top flight and will look to bounce back at the first time of asking.

In order to help their chances of achieving this feat, new boss Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to bolster his squad. But although short-term options may help their immediate chances of achieving promotion, they are looking for more long-term solutions too.

One player they look to be set to sign is Arsenal’s Sadie Peck. The 16-year-old has previously had trial spells at Brighton and Hove Albion and Cambridge United but is now set to swap North London for Sheffield.

Despite Peck being a player with strong leadership and being highly rated at the Emirates stadium, he has been allowed to leave the club at the end of his current deal, which comes to it’s conclusion at the end of this month.

This means the Blades will be able to snap up the player for free and he could even join up with his new teammates in pre-season training next month to see what he can do.

The opportunity to play first-team football in the not too distant future may have played a part in Peck’s thinking. Sheffield United playing in the second division for the time being may present the possibility of the youngster playing with the senior team sooner than if he had remained at Arsenal.