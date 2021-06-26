Macauley Bonne has completed a loan move away from QPR, with Ipswich Town announcing his arrival on Saturday evening.

Macauley Bonne has been heavily linked with a loan move away from QPR in recent weeks.

Ipswich Town have been consistently linked with the Zimbabwean striker, with a potential swap deal even reported as part of Andre Dozzell’s move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, after weeks of speculation, Bonne’s loan move to the Tractor Boys has now been confirmed.

The League One side made the move official on Saturday evening, securing the striker’s services for the 2021/22 season.

Bonne has become Paul Cook’s fourth signing of the summer as he looks to revamp his squad. Lee Evans, Wes Burns, Rekeem Harper and now QPR attacker Bonne have joined as Cook strives to turn the club into promotion contenders.

The 25-year-old’s move comes after only one season on the books with QPR. Bonne joined from Charlton Athletic last summer, bolstering Mark Warburton’s ranks.

He managed only three goals in 35 outings for the Rs, falling out of favour after Charlie Austin’s arrival.

Bonne will be hoping to recapture the form that saw him earn a move to Rangers last summer.

He was coming off the back of an impressive first season with Charlton Athletic in which he netted 12 goals in 40 outings. Bonne was an important part of the Addicks’ squad before departing prior to their relegation.

Now, with his loan move to Ipswich sealed, the attacker will have his focus set on helping Cook’s side in their promotion push.