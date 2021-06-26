Wigan Athletic were a side firmly steeped in woe last season. They were stripped of their assets and only just survived League One.

Wigan Athletic fans saw their side suffer relegation from the Sky Bet Championship the season before. This was after an EFL-enforced points deduction after the Latics entered administration.

That relegation saw them picked clean almost by other teams in a move that thankfully stopped short of a fire sale. Maintaining their League One status means that the Lancashire side can now regroup.

The club will need to restructure under Leam Richardson and that restructuring has started already. Players such as Max Power and Gwion Edwards have arrived from Sunderland and Ipswich Town respectively.

That rebuilding could be made even stronger with the addition of £400,000 midfield target Scot Fraser. Fraser has been linked with a move to Ewood Park as the Latics continue to strengthen.

26-year-old Scot Fraser had a fantastic first season last time out after his move from Burton Albion to the MK Dons. The midfielder featured 44 times for the Dons last season – scoring 14 goals and adding six assists.

This ‘move’ is something that has piqued interest of fans online with some holding Twitter conversations with Sun reporter Alan Nixon. The conversations stemmed from this fan question:

@reluctantnicko is Scott Fraser signing for Wigan🤨?? He’s in Warrington now, then deleted his post 🤔 — ryan (@ryan46495351) June 26, 2021

Nixon, who is very active on Twitter, responded with the following quoted retweet:

Been in with a bid … was meant to be a Championship rival … maybe not … https://t.co/cnFVc7tY8W — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 26, 2021

This brought the following question from another fan:

Maybe not signing for Wigan or maybe not a rival? — Dec (@Dec_1932) June 26, 2021

Nixon’s reply to this through another quoted retweet gives Wigan fans a degree of hope:

Maybe the Championship rival have not made a better offer … Wigan have a chance here … https://t.co/s1YV2yQLvQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 26, 2021

Wigan adding Fraser to a midfield including the already confirmed Power and Edwards will give the Latics a massive upgrade over what they struggled with last season.

The Latics have just over five weeks before the 2021/22 League One campaign kicks off but they look to be heading in the right direction.