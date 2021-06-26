West Brom are still interested in signing Celtic defender Jack Hendry, despite the player’s imminent £1.8m move to Belgian side KV Oostende.

West Brom and Sheffield United were both linked with Scotland international Jack Hendry earlier this year.

The Celtic defender thoroughly impressed while away from the Scottish Premiership side and loan club KV Oostende are said to be on the brink of bringing him in permanently by triggering a £1.8m clause in the initial loan deal.

However, despite the imminent move, West Brom’s hope of securing a deal is not faltering.

As per the Daily Mail, Oostende could be willing to sell Hendry to make some quick money.

The Belgian side are reportedly ready to offload the former Peterborough United youngster for £5m, allowing them to make an instant £3.2m profit on the centre-back.

Despite being linked before new manager Valerien Ismael’s appointment, the Baggies are maintaining their interest.

The former Barnsley manager is said to be a big admirer of the Scotland international, so it will be interesting to see if the recently relegated side can strike a deal to bring the 26-year-old to The Hawthorns.

While on loan in the Jupiler Pro League, Hendry managed 30 appearances across all competitions. He helped keep six clean sheets in the process, also netting two goals.

The Glasgow-born defender has recently been on international duty with Steve Clarke’s Scotland side. He featured once at the Euros, playing in their 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.