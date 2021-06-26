QPR look set to offload striker Macauley Bonne on loan, with a move to Ipswich Town said to be close.

QPR striker Macauley Bonne struggled for consistent game time under Mark Warburton last season.

League One side Ipswich Town have been heavily linked with the Zimbabwean, with manager Paul Cook a big admirer. Now, it is being claimed that the striker’s move to Portman Road could be imminent.

With Bonne’s departure on the cards, the door could have opened for young star Charlie Kelman to break into Warburton’s first-team plans.

Following his arrival from Southend United last summer, the 19-year-old striker has been in and around the senior picture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Kelman has managed 12 appearances for the Rs first-team since joining but is yet to come up with his first goal. All but one of his outings have been off the bench, playing a part in 11 Championship games.

Despite not announcing his arrival in the second-tier with a prolific first campaign, Bonne’s move away could open the door for Kelman to break into the first-team.

As it stands, Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes are the only senior strikers on the books with QPR. The pair, especially Austin, are vastly experienced at a high level and could provide good guidance for the young American.

QPR’s plans for Kelman remain unknown ahead of next season, but an impressive pre-season could see him thrust into Warburton’s plans.

The Basildon-born prodigy spent much of last season with the U23s despite calls for a first-team call-up.

However, with Bonne now set to be out of the picture, the opportunity for Kelman to make a name for himself may present itself this season.