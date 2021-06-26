Swansea City are preparing for life without manager Steve Cooper, who has held talks to become the new Crystal Palace boss.

Steve Cooper led the Swans to a fourth placed finish in the Championship last season, just 11 points behind Watford in second. The side from South Wales triumphed in the play-offs semi finals over Barnsley 2-1 on aggregate before being beaten to the punch by Brentford 2-0 at Wembley.

They will be looking to go one better next time around and achieve promotion, but it looks increasingly likely they will have to do it without Cooper.

With that in mind, Swansea have reportedly made an approach to bring Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton to the Liberty Stadium in the coming weeks, according to sources close to the Football Insider.

Appleton was previously linked to the vacant position at West Bromwich Albion, of which has since been filled by Valerien Ismael, and the Sheffield United job following Chris Wilder’s departure. Although Slavisa Jokanovic was chosen ahead of the Lincoln boss.

Previous reports stated that Appleton would like to see his project through at Lincoln and would remain their manager for the foreseeable future. However, no official approach was made by either Sheffield United or West Brom and so a more concrete offer from Swansea may persuade the 45-year-old to reconsider.

He only recently penned a new deal to keep him at Sincil Bank until 2025. This presumably would have put rumours linking him elsewhere to bed, but it will be one to watch between now and the start of the up and coming campaign.