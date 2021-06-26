Fulham attacker Aboubakar Kamara is wanted by Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki, The Sun has claimed.

Fulham are preparing for life in the Championship once again following their relegation, while manager Scott Parker’s future at Craven Cottage remains in limbo amid consistent links with AFC Bournemouth.

One man who will be returning to the Cottage this summer is attacker Aboubakar Kamara.

The Mauritanian spent time on loan with Ligue 1 side Dijon FCO after falling out of favour under Parker. Now, it has been claimed Greek side Aris Thessaloniki are eyeing a move for the 26-year-old.

The Sun states that Aris are interested in bringing Kamara in this summer.

A bid of £3.5m plus an extra £1m is said to have been made as Akis Mantzios eyes new additions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The report adds that Fulham’s stance over Kamara’s future is unknown at the moment, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Kamara has been with the Cottagers since 2017, joining from French side Amiens SC.

Across all competitions, the French-born striker has played 93 times for Fulham since joining. In the process, he has netted 17 goals, also chipping in with six assists.

In his recent loan spell with Dijon, Kamara managed one goal in 11 outings, featuring as a centre-forward as well as on the right-wing.

Kamara still has three years remaining on his contract with the club having penned an extension back in 2019.