Blackburn Rovers are building a blossoming link with Premier League winners Manchester City, with Tony Mowbray reaping the rewards.

Blackburn Rovers have brought in young defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City in recent seasons, helping the pair with their development away from the Etihad.

Despite the fact Harwood-Bellis is set to link up with RSC Anderlecht rather than return to Ewood Park, it is said a strong link remains between the two clubs.

With that in mind, here are three young stars they should consider this summer.

Tommy Doyle – central midfielder

A player we looked at closer earlier this summer, Doyle could be a good option for Rovers this summer.

Tony Mowbray is eyeing midfield recruits this summer and the teenager would be an impressive acquisition as a deep-lying playmaker. He recently captained City’s U23s to the Premier League 2 title and could benefit from a campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Philippe Sandler – centre-back

Coming off the back of an injury-hit campaign, the Dutch defender will be hoping to pick up a good amount of game time next season.

At 24, Sandler has been training with the first-team in recent months. He has previously spent time on loan with Anderlecht and could be a good defensive option for Mowbray.

The Dutchman mainly features at centre-back but has previously operated in defensive midfield.

James McAtee – attacking midfielder

18-year-old McAtee has been one of the standout stars for Enzo Maresca’s U23s this season. Across all competitions, the youngster chipped in with nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games.

McAtee is still waiting on his senior debut but his performances for City’s youth sides show it could be time for him to get a chance at a senior level.

The Salford-born prodigy’s favoured position is attacking midfield but has played in a slightly deeper central midfield role before.

With the link between the two clubs continuing to grow, it will be interesting to see what deals can be done this summer.