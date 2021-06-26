Blackburn Rovers’ recent loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Belgian side RSC Anderlecht on loan, as per the Lancashire telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers brought young Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in on loan in January, bolstering their defensive ranks.

He arrived as the link between the two clubs continues to grow, with Tosin Adarabioyo and previously spending a successful stint at Ewood Park.

Rovers had hoped to bring Harwood-Bellis back to the Championship this summer. However, it seems he is heading for Europe rather than back to Lancashire.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, the City prodigy is poised to link up with Belgian side RSC Anderlecht.

Currently managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, Harwood-Bellis will be hoping to continue his development in the Jupiler Pro League.

The news will come as a blow to Blackburn who were reportedly interested in bringing the 19-year-old back next season.

In his stint with the Championship side, Harwood-Bellis notched up 19 appearances for Mowbray’s side. He helped keep two clean sheets in that time, filling in at right-back when called upon.

With a new challenge awaiting Harwood-Bellis, it will be interesting to see how he fares in Belgium should his proposed Anderlecht loan move go through.

The England youth international is a top prospect for the future and is highly rated by City’s coaching staff. He has already played eight times for the club’s senior side, as well as featuring heavily for the club’s U23s and U18s.