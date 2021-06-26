Leeds United are said to be looking to add to their already award-winning youth system over this summer.

Leeds United’s Under-23s won last season’s Premer League 2 Division 2 competition. They will now mix it with the elite in the Premier League 2 top tier.

The Whites have always had a policy of ensuring that they don’t overlook young players when considering their first-team needs. Evidence of that could be seen last season with Kalvin Phillips and Pascal Struijk in the Premier League.

Now, according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, they are on the point of adding to their youth set-up by landing Amari Miller. Veysey writes that Leeds and Birmingham City “have agreed terms” on a deal that will see Miller head north.

The particulars of the deal, writes Veysey, is that the Whites will pay an initial £200,000 for the Blues youngster. This could rise to £1.5million if certain performance clauses are met.

This transfer has moved on, it seems, as Veysey was saying only a week ago that United and Birmingham City were “in advanced talks” over youngster Miller.

That piece said that a breakthrough would be made by July 1st; Veysey’s most recent article that a deal had been reached confirms this.

Miller’s arrival will likely see him jump straight into Leeds United’s Under-23s, bypassing the Under-18s. The young Blues starlet took a similar route at St Andrew’s where he went from the Under-18s to the senior squad.

Miller will join a group of players such as Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh bubbling under the first-team at Elland Road. These players will be hoping to push for first-team – Miller will be amongst them.

What looks like Birmingham City’s loss could well be Leeds United and Amari Miller’s gain.