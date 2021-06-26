Swindon Town were promoted two seasons ago on the back of the goals of Eoin Doyle – 25 in 28 League Two games.

Swindon Town then saw Doyle leave for Bolton Wanderers, score 19 goals and get the Trotters promoted. Meanwhile, the Robins were relegated last season after an underwhelming campaign.

Swindon Town now need to rebuild and restructure ahead of next season. That restructuring has started with, according to club website, John McGreal and Rene Gilmartin set to leave their roles. The duo had only been in the job a month.

The Swindon Advertiser’s Jonathan Leighfield says that this decision has been reached ‘by mutual consent’. This departure comes on the back of CEO Steve Anderson leaving the club.

However, things haven’t stopped there and the exodus is set to continue says Football Insider and their writer Wayne Veysey. Veysey says that ‘an industry source’ says that Director of Football Paul Jewell is also set to leave.

Club News | 📰 We have a new Director of Football. #STFC 🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) December 11, 2018

Jewell has been n the position for two-and-a-half years but it looks like that is coming to an end. It seems like it is all change at The County Ground.

All this upheaval had some fans commenting on Twitter. One linked in Sun reporter Alan Nixon with his statement and question. Nixon was quick to quote retweet and respond:

Smooth? As in no players, no manager and no director of football? That smooth? 😳 https://t.co/6v3yrIZjQu — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 26, 2021

By the time the 2021/22 season rolls around and kicks off, it looks like it will be all-change at Swindon Town. What fans will be hoping for is that change doesn’t adversely affect their performances.

The Robins imperatives must be to make sure that the infrastructure is in place as soon as possible so that adverse reactions don’t carry on into next season.

As Alan Nixon (above) sarcastically shows, there is no sense of smoothness at the moment. That needs to change and it needs to change fast.