QPR striker Macauley Bonne is closing in on a loan move to Ipswich Town, TWTD has claimed.

Speculation regarding a potential move to Ipswich Town has circulated over the past few months. A potential swap deal was even reported, in which Bonne would have headed to Portman Road as part of Andre Dozzell’s move to QPR.

Now, it has been claimed that Bonne’s move to Ipswich is “close”.

Paul Cook is said to be a big fan of the Zimbabwe international and discussions over a loan deal have progressed well.

TWTD reported on Saturday morning that Bonne was still a target for the Tractor Boys but now, the same outlet states that a deal could be announced as soon as today.

The Tractor Boys are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of next season as Paul Cook looks to make his mark at the League One side.

If a deal was completed as soon as today, Bonne would become the second arrival in as many days. West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper completed a move to Portman Road on Friday, bolstering Cook’s midfield options.

In his first season with QPR, Bonne featured 35 times across all competitions.

The former Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient striker chipped in with three goals and one assist, featuring mainly as a centre-forward.