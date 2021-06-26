Luton Town have signed Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes for an undisclosed fee – the Spaniard had been linked with a host of teams including Sunderland, Hull City and Rangers in recent weeks.

Mendes Gomes, 22, becomes Luton Town’s seventh signing of the summer so far and it might just be their most exciting one yet.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster shone for Morecambe in League Two last season, scoring 16 goals and grabbing four assists in 46 League Two outings including the winning goal in their League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Previously, Mendes Gomes had been linked with all of Luton Town, Sunderland and Hull City, with a clutch of other EFL clubs said to have been in the running prior to that including Millwall, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday – Rangers had also been closely linked with the winger.

Nathan Jones’ Luton are really impressing so far in this transfer window – their capture of Allen Campbell from Motherwell is another really exciting signing and on the back of a 12th-place finish in the Championship, Hatters fans have good reason to believe their side can compete next time round.

A top-six finish would be an unbelievable achievement for the club who only secured promotion from League One in 2019 and narrowly avoided the drop in the 2019/20 campaign.

But their signing of Mendes Gomes shows the current pulling power that the club has and one or two more like that could make them dark horses in the Championship next season.