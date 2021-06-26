Newcastle United are set to loan out Matty Longstaff this summer, with all of Middlesbrough, Norwich City and West Brom being linked with a move for the Englishman.

Longstaff, 21, finally looks set to seal his loan exit from Newcastle United.

The highly-rated midfielder was due to go on out on a temporary basis last summer before Newcastle United opted against it, keeping him around for the 2020/21 Premier League season in which he made just five appearances.

Now though, reports back the club to send him out on loan in this summer transfer window and Middlesbrough, Norwich City and West Brom have all been linked.

A report from Shields Gazette though has potentially played down a move to Middlesbrough, writing that the club would obviously face strong competition for the Englishman and questioning whether they even need another central player:

“You also have to question if Boro need to sign another central midfielder, with Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville, Lewis Wing and Paddy McNair providing options in the Teessiders’ engine room.”

That could be of concern to Newcastle United who’ll obviously want Longstaff to be joining a team where regular football is a guarantee.

Championship title-winners Norwich City are seemingly closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour and that could mean that West Brom are strong contenders to land Longstaff this summer.

Valerien Ismael’s new side dropped down from the Premier League last season and will one again vie for an immediate return to the top flight, though plenty of summer additions are needed to make that possible.

Thoughts?

Longstaff to Middlesbrough obviously makes sense given the club’s locality to Newcastle United but from the Magpies’ perspective, game time at The Riverside might not be as extensive as it would elsewhere in the Championship.

West Brom could be in need of central additions this summer with Rekeem Harper closing in on his move to Ipswich Town, Sam Field having already departed and the future of Matheus Pereira up in the air – at a club who’ll be chasing promotion as well, Longstaff to The Hawthorns could be the best option here.