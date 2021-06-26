‘That could change’ – Jokanovic to have final say in Sheffield United transfer swoop for player linked with Blackburn, West Brom
Sheffield United have been ‘invited’ to make an offer for Stoke City’s Sam Clucas but have so far rejected the approach – the midfielder has been linked with West Brom, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers recently.
Clucas, 30, is ‘free to leave’ Stoke City this summer.
The Potters are notably trying to shed their wage bill this summer and Clucas is thought to be one of many high-earners at the club, and with 12 months left on his deal at the bet365 Stadium he’s been told he can leave for free this summer.
Sheff U. In for Clucas from Stoke. Free agent until end of month. Blackburn Millwall and Forest also keeping an eye on that one.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021
Yorkshire Live report that Sheffield United have been ‘invited’ to make an offer for Clucas – as they were with fellow Stoke midfielder Joe Allen – but that the Blades have so far declined the Potters’ offer.
“However, as yet United have not offered Clucas a contract, but that could change if Slavisa Jokanovic instructs the club to do so.”
It’s unclear whether Jokanovic is interested in a move for Clucas as of yet – he’s due to start work at Bramall Lane on July 1st.
Interestingly, Sheffield United’s Head of Recruitment, Paul Mitchell, signed Clucas for Chesterfield during the 2014/15 season.
Thoughts?
Clucas is obviously a player with ability and his prior links to Mitchell could pave the way for a move to Bramall Lane.
Though his injury-riddled last season will be of concern to any managers looking into a potential move for the 30-year-old.
Jokanovic is seemingly in the hunt for a midfielder this summer after being instantly linked with Tom Cairney upon his appointment, and soon after Allen. Clucas is a quality player at Championship level having proven himself before – coming from Stoke though, wages will be the first hurdle to overcome and Clucas will also have to prove his fitness.