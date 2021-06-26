Sheffield United have been ‘invited’ to make an offer for Stoke City’s Sam Clucas but have so far rejected the approach – the midfielder has been linked with West Brom, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers recently.

Clucas, 30, is ‘free to leave’ Stoke City this summer.

The Potters are notably trying to shed their wage bill this summer and Clucas is thought to be one of many high-earners at the club, and with 12 months left on his deal at the bet365 Stadium he’s been told he can leave for free this summer.

Sheff U. In for Clucas from Stoke. Free agent until end of month. Blackburn Millwall and Forest also keeping an eye on that one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Yorkshire Live report that Sheffield United have been ‘invited’ to make an offer for Clucas – as they were with fellow Stoke midfielder Joe Allen – but that the Blades have so far declined the Potters’ offer.

The same report goes on to mention how inbound Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic holds all the cards in this particular transfer dealing though, writing: