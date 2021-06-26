Charlton Athletic’s former defender Lewis Page is set to leave Exeter City this summer, Devon Live has claimed.

Charlton Athletic opted against renewing Lewis Page’s contract last season, opening the door for him to leave on a free transfer.

The former Addicks defender went on to link up with Exeter City, penning a one-year deal with the Grecians.

However, after one year at St. James’ Park, it has now been claimed that Page is set to leave the League Two side this summer rather than pen a new contract.

As per Devon Live, Page is interested in making a return to League One and will opt against penning a new deal with Exeter to help him in his bid to return to the third-tier.

Manager Matt Taylor confirmed the former Charlton Athletic man’s “aspirations” to get back to playing in the third-tier.

With a summer move on the cards, it will be interesting to see if any League One sides look to snap up Page on a free transfer.

Page has a good amount of experience in the third-tier, playing 49 times in the competition.

During his three-and-a-half-year spell at The Valley, the 25-year-old left-back managed 27 appearances across all competitions in an injury-hit spell with Charlton.

Despite a spell on the sidelines during last season, Page still managed to notch up 35 appearances for Exeter City. He chipped in with one assist as Taylor’s side finished the campaign in 9th place.